Braintree retains LS Retail Diamond Partner status

Microsoft Gold Certified Partner Braintree has won the LS Retail Diamond Partner award for the fourth consecutive year.

LS Retail, a provider of business management software solutions for retail and hospitality companies, has expanded its partner ecosystem significantly in the past two decades.

The Diamond Partner is the top achievement within the LS Retail partner ecosystem. It is awarded to companies that craft outstanding solutions for intricate problems and contribute to exceptional revenue growth.

“We are delighted to have won this award for the fourth consecutive year, it is a testament to our strength in the retail and FMCG sectors and our commitment to working closely with LS Retail to deliver exceptional solutions to customers,” says Avril Howes, strategic head for SMC at Braintree. “Achieving Diamond Partner status cements our relationship and our shared passion to create nuanced solutions for this challenging market.”

In addition, LS Retail Diamond Partners are invited to serve on the company’s Partner Advisory Council. Braintree interacts directly with LS Retail’s management team, and leading partners globally, and actively participates in the refinement of the LS Central and LS One retail solutions. 2023 marks the third year that Braintree has had the honour of serving on the council.

“We have maintained our Diamond Partner status through the acquisition of major accounts with multinational brands, expansion into the continent, and ongoing growth,” adds Howes. “We enjoy pushing the boundaries of what technology can do and how it can evolve to meet the changing demands and expectations of our customers. We would also like to thank our employees who have exemplified our values and ensured our customers are always delighted with our service and our solutions.”