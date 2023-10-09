Business Analyst

Senior Business Analyst

A leading Pan-African telecommunications company is launching a groundbreaking Software Engineering Centre of Excellence (COE); dedicated to building future-focused digital products designed to empower and revolutionize the continent. This is your opportunity to join an innovative team and grow your career at the forefront of technological advancement, as we accelerate towards a brighter, more connected future for Africa.

Role Summary

We are looking for a vibrant, analytical and innovative individual to work as a Senior Business Analyst in an agile, Telco environment.

Responsibilities

Create detailed requirement documentation, user stories, and process flows.

Facilitate workshops and meetings to gather feedback, resolve conflicts, and make informed decisions.

Foster a collaborative and high performing team environment, promoting transparency, trust, and open communication.

Assist in removing any impediments or roadblocks that may hinder the team’s progress.

Support the development team in achieving their goals, providing guidance on best practices and Agile principles.

Facilitate regular retrospectives to identify areas for process improvement, communication enhancement, and team dynamics.

Encourage a culture of learning, adaptability, and innovation within the team.

Collaborate with stakeholders to elicit, document, and

prioritise requirements, user stories, and acceptance criteria.

Conduct interviews, workshops, and research to understand business processes and identify improvement opportunities.

Analyse and prioritise requirements, ensuring they are clear, concise, and aligned with business goals.

Preferred Skills

Coaching/mentoring?

Process/continuous improvement?

Facilitation?

Proven ability to work independently and as a team member?

Good communication (written and oral) and interpersonal skills

Good organizational, multi-tasking, and time-management skills?

The team will be based in Johannesburg, Gauteng-South Africa; following a hybrid working model.

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Collaborating Stakeholders

Agile methodology

Telco experience

Jira

confluence

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Business Consulting

2 to 5 years Business Analysis

