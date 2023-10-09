Business Analyst at Datonomy Solutions – Gauteng Sandton

Banking / financial services experience is advantageous.

Must have BA certification.

To apply a set of tasks and techniques used to work as a liaison amongst stakeholders in order to understand the problems; opportunities; needs; structure; policies and operations of the organisation on large; high risk and complex projects. To recommend solutions that enable the organisation to achieve its goals. To elicit and analyse the actual needs of the stakeholders; facilitate communication between organisational units and play a central role in aligning the needs of business units with the capabilities delivered by information technology and may serve as a translator between these groups. The senior BA has years of deep practical experience in the role; with repeated practice performing business analysis in a variety of complex situations.

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

banking

Agile

