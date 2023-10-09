Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are seeking an experienced Intermediate Business Analyst to join our dynamic team. As an Intermediate Business Analyst, you will work closely with stakeholders from various departments to identify business needs, gather requirements, and translate them into effective solutions. You will play a key role in supporting our organization’s growth and success by ensuring that projects are delivered on time and within scope.

Environment Essential Qualification:

Matric

IT Related Degree

What you’ll do:

Ability to transfer requirement documentation into user stories and integrate it into the Agile space.

Engagement across stakeholders and ability to run information-gathering sessions.

Gather, interpret, and document requirements (business, functional and technical)

Participate in the solution design process.

Participate in (ensuring/enabling) data integrity, quality, and governance.

Define the success criteria, document test cases, and provide support across the test environments.

Analyse, deconstruct and map existing and new business processes.

Align data sources, flows, storage, and reporting.

Assistance on solution delivery on implementation and training

Your expertise:

Must have 5 + years of experience as an all-round BA (data, process, systems and business analysis)

Must have financial services experience as a Business Analyst specifically in Banking.

Experience in various project methods and principles (Agile, Waterfall, RUP)

Work environment:

Contract position

Location preference: Hybrid 2 days at the office (Tuesday and Thursday)

Hybrid 2 days at the office (Tuesday and Thursday) Level/ years of experience: Intermediate to Snr (5 years)

Intermediate to Snr (5 years) Expected hours of work: 160 hours a month

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

