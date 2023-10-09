My client is looking for a C# .Net Developer to join their team in Cape Town.
You’ll be working in a larger team alongside senior and lead developers.
My client predominantly works with Microsoft technologies and require developers with at least 3 years’ experience.
This is a fast-paced environment and will suit someone looking to grow within a company with a keen interest in technology and a willingness to learn.
Requirements:
- Must have completed a tertiary degree or diploma with a duration of at least 2 years.
- Must have software engineering as main area of specialisation.
- Knowledge/experience with relational databases.
- Knowledge of algorithms and design patterns.
- Experience with front end design.
- Experience with Agile development model
- Good knowledge of .Net technologies – C#, ASP.Net, MS SQL.
- Desirable skills but not essential – Client-side frameworks such as Java Script, jQuery, Bootstrap, Angular.
You will be responsible for:
- Design, development, and testing of features/functions delivered via applications and services.
- Collaborating with peers and seniors – within company and with clients
- Using agile methodologies to deliver high quality solutions on time.
- Working with operations teams to ensure your applications and services are highly available and reliable.
Don’t waste time! Lets get those applications across!!!
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .Net
- MS SQL
- javascript
- Bootstrap
- agile
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years