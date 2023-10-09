C# .NET Developer

Oct 9, 2023

My client is looking for a C# .Net Developer to join their team in Cape Town.

You’ll be working in a larger team alongside senior and lead developers.

My client predominantly works with Microsoft technologies and require developers with at least 3 years’ experience.

This is a fast-paced environment and will suit someone looking to grow within a company with a keen interest in technology and a willingness to learn.

Requirements:

  • Must have completed a tertiary degree or diploma with a duration of at least 2 years.
  • Must have software engineering as main area of specialisation.
  • Knowledge/experience with relational databases.
  • Knowledge of algorithms and design patterns.
  • Experience with front end design.
  • Experience with Agile development model
  • Good knowledge of .Net technologies – C#, ASP.Net, MS SQL.
  • Desirable skills but not essential – Client-side frameworks such as Java Script, jQuery, Bootstrap, Angular.

You will be responsible for:

  • Design, development, and testing of features/functions delivered via applications and services.
  • Collaborating with peers and seniors – within company and with clients
  • Using agile methodologies to deliver high quality solutions on time.
  • Working with operations teams to ensure your applications and services are highly available and reliable.

Don’t waste time! Lets get those applications across!!!

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • .Net
  • MS SQL
  • javascript
  • Bootstrap
  • agile

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position