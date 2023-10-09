C# .NET Developer – Western Cape Century City

My client is looking for a C# .Net Developer to join their team in Cape Town.

You’ll be working in a larger team alongside senior and lead developers.

My client predominantly works with Microsoft technologies and require developers with at least 3 years’ experience.

This is a fast-paced environment and will suit someone looking to grow within a company with a keen interest in technology and a willingness to learn.

Requirements:

Must have completed a tertiary degree or diploma with a duration of at least 2 years.

Must have software engineering as main area of specialisation.

Knowledge/experience with relational databases.

Knowledge of algorithms and design patterns.

Experience with front end design.

Experience with Agile development model

Good knowledge of .Net technologies – C#, ASP.Net, MS SQL.

Desirable skills but not essential – Client-side frameworks such as Java Script, jQuery, Bootstrap, Angular.

You will be responsible for:

Design, development, and testing of features/functions delivered via applications and services.

Collaborating with peers and seniors – within company and with clients

Using agile methodologies to deliver high quality solutions on time.

Working with operations teams to ensure your applications and services are highly available and reliable.

Don’t waste time! Lets get those applications across!!!

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net

MS SQL

javascript

Bootstrap

agile

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

