CNC MILLER,PROGRAMMER, SETTER, OPERATOR – Gauteng Johannesburg

CNC MILLER, PROGRAMMER, SETTER, OPEATOR –

MANUAL PROGRAMMING –

Germiston area, Gauteng

CNC, Miller, Programmer, Setter, Operator

Must have MANUAL PROGRAMMING in an Engineering

Industry

* 4-5 year’s working experience



Desired Skills:

Manual Programming

CNC

Milling

Programmer

Learn more/Apply for this position