Developer – C#/.Net (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment

Our client is a solid, blue-chip, trusted and large consulting company, which offers the option to be remote or client based. They do work with all staff to define career paths and encourage mentoring as a way of helping pass on skills and knowledge for career advancement. Most of the work is for local and international blue chip clients which offers you the opportunity of gaining diverse industry knowledge without changing jobs.

Perform technical architectural design.

Develop and document design, source code, and technical architecture.

Maintain and manage existing source code.

Design, develop, and implement solutions based on users’ needs and requirements.

Review and improve code for efficiency and effectiveness.

Conduct testing and resolve bugs.

Collaborate with architects and business analysts to determine required functionalities.

Create technical solutions for complex business problems.

Design and develop technical solutions for enterprise-level projects.

Develop data analysis solutions.

Create logical and physical data models that meet application requirements.

Establish continuous integration and continuous deployment pipelines.

Hold a relevant 3/4 year degree or diploma (Honours or postgraduate degree preferred).

5+ years’ experience in building custom, web-based applications using .Net/C#, Microsoft SQL Server MVC, Entity Framework.

Familiarity with Web Services such as Microsoft WCF and Web API.

Possess knowledge and understanding of Design Patterns.

Working knowledge of SOLID Principles & Design Patterns.

Proficient in Git Source Control.

Experienced in Agile & Test-Driven development methodologies.

Successfully led a project or solution from inception to completion.

Broad general knowledge of the development landscape and deep expertise in your specific area.

Proficient in multiple programming languages, demonstrating a polyglot approach to software development.

Prior experience in mentorship, recruitment, or interviewing is advantageous.

Exposure to the financial industry is a plus.

C#

.Net

SQL Server

