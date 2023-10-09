Developer – Full Stack at Parvana Recruitment

This is a remote position.

Role Responsibilities:

Full stack development using JavaScript, CSS, SCSS, Ruby on Rails, Webpack.

Working on the software development life cycle including functional requirements, software design, implementation, deployment, testing and customer support.

Working within a team where code quality and team code reviews is paramount.

Refactoring existing code to improve its quality, extensibility and maintainability.

Position is Remote / Work from Home

Preferred Qualifications:

Degree in Computer Science or related discipline.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

3 – 5 years’ experience in Full stack development.

Experience with modern web frameworks development (Angular, React, Vue, etc.)

Proficiency with modern back-end MVC frameworks.

Self-directed learning.

Interest in learning new frameworks / methodologies and strategies.

Strong teamwork orientation.

Good communication and collaboration skills.

Strong DB experience and a solid understanding of SQL knowledge

Experience working with technologies such as JavaScript, CSS, SCSS, Ruby, Webpack

Experience with developing using an Agile development methodology.

Advantageous Experience:

Microsoft Azure

Developing with Ruby on Rails / Vue / SaaS software

Development in a Linux environment

