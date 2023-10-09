Developer – Java (Intermediate) at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Beacon Valley

Client Details:

Our client is a highly successful FinTech company that works with major banks, retailers and MNO’s to find better ways to transact. They bring together committed people dedicated to delivering innovative enterprise solutions that help their customers contribute to economic growth. As a vibrant and innovative company, they deliver industry-leading expertise and technology to solve real problems every day. You will be joining a dynamic, skilled and delivery focused organisation that offers excellent opportunities for both personal and career growth. Some of the side benefits include a trendy office space, free healthy cooked lunches and regular get togethers.

Role Responsibilities:

Provide coaching and receive mentorship while checking in with your team.

Conduct workshops with customers to understand their requirements.

Prepare technical analysis for a junior developer to implement.

Collaborate with the customer’s team to test your code.

Relevant Qualifications / Experience:

Possession of a relevant tertiary degree would be advantageous.

At least 3 years of experience in software development.

Proficiency in writing Java code that is efficient, maintainable, elegant and of high quality.

Experience in the following areas would be beneficial:

Full stack development



SaaS development



Payments development

Desired Skills:

Software Development

Java

SDLC

