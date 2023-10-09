Developer – Python / PHP at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Beacon Valley

Responsibilities:
- Writing code and tests.
- Reviewing code and providing valuable improvements.
- Designing system-level code.
- Creating and executing unit test plans.
- Developing detailed technical analysis and designing specifications.
- Investigating and resolving defects.
- Participating in functional and technical specification reviews.
- Participating in creating and executing integration level test plans.
- Monitoring services and systems.
- Mentoring junior developers.
Qualifications:
- BSc in Computer Science, Electrical (& Computer) Engineering or a related field.
Skills / Experience:
- 3-5 years in development.
- Proven mastery of at least one OO programming language.
- Experience in a scripting language.
- Experience in the following:
- Python | PHP (Laravel) | MySQL
- JavaScript (Node.js, [URL Removed]
- In-depth knowledge of networking, databases, data structures, algorithms, cloud computing, security, code design, distributed systems and testing.
- In-depth understanding of coding best practices, system scalability, security and performance tuning.
- Solid experience in the following:
- Relational Database systems | Linux | Docker / Kubernetes (A bonus).
- Issue Tracking systems (Jira a bonus).
- Version Control systems (Git a bonus).
- Event driven architecture advantageous (PubSub).
- Experience with eCommerce based applications would be beneficial.
Desired Skills:
- Python
- PHP
- Laravel