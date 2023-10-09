Exceptional women under spotlight

Absa and Women in Tech (WiT) hosted the second edition of the Women in Tech Africa Awards on 5 October 2023, at Cape Town’s Mount Nelson Hotel, recognising Africans who have made a mark in the technology industry.

Award categories included Women in Tech Start-Up, Aspiring Teen, Most Disruptive, Global Leadership, and the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award amongst others.

Tamu Dutuma, head of strategy, governance, and reporting at Absa, was awarded the Best Ally Award.

Other award recipients were:

* Aspiring Teen Award: Masego and Matlhogonolo Mphahlele; and Ennovators of The Digital X-Ray glasses

* Arts Award: Leora Hessen: Co – Founder NFTY – Art

* Most Impactful Initiative Award: Africa Teen Geeks

* Most Disruptive Award: Naadiya Moosajee: Co – Founder and Chief Innovator at Womhub

* Women in Web3 Award: Bernice Omiunu: Founder – Women in Blockchain Africa

* Women in Tech Start-Up Award: Thato Mabudusha: Co – Founder & CEO at Zoie Health

The Global Leadership Award was presented to Priya Thakoor, group senior vice-president and product at Airtel Africa. This accolade recognises an exceptional female leader who has made a remarkable global impact through outstanding leadership and transformative change in the technology sector.

The Lifetime Achievement Award, was awarded to Mamokgethi Phakeng, from the Presidency of the Republic of South Africa, and recognises a woman who has dedicated her career to the technology industry, consistently contributing to its advancement and leaving a lasting legacy.