FULL STACK DEVELOPER – Gauteng Pretoria

- Operate and maintain the existing financial payments system.
- Assess, develop, upgrade and document procedures for systems, communications environments, and application software.
- Consult with internal stakeholders and fellow colleagues concerning, maintenance/enhancements and development of the system.
- Consult with network administration team to evaluate the interface between hardware and software.
- Document and direct software testing and validation procedures.
- Consult with network administration team to evaluate the interface between hardware and software.
- Document and direct software testing and validation procedures.
- Modify existing software to adapt to new hardware or to upgrade interfaces and improve performance.
- Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications and operating systems.
Minimum Requirements:
- Minimum of 6 years’ experience in a Full Stack Software Development role.
- Minimum of 6 years full time and current experience in Microsoft SQL database technology, T-SQL.
- Minimum of 6 years’ full time and current experience of programming language in C# and JavaScript Frameworks.
- Minimum of 6 years full time and current experience of programming language in C# and JavaScript Frameworks.
- Experience developing desktop and web-based applications. o Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g. HTML/ CSS, JavaScript, XML, jQuery) and web services.
Desired Skills:
- Microsoft SQL
- T SQL
- C#
- JavaScript