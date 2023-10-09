FULL STACK DEVELOPER – Gauteng Pretoria

Oct 9, 2023

  • Operate and maintain the existing financial payments system.

  • Assess, develop, upgrade and document procedures for systems, communications environments, and application software.

  • Consult with internal stakeholders and fellow colleagues concerning, maintenance/enhancements and development of the system.

  • Consult with network administration team to evaluate the interface between hardware and software.

  • Document and direct software testing and validation procedures.

  • Modify existing software to adapt to new hardware or to upgrade interfaces and improve performance.

  • Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications and operating systems.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Minimum of 6 years’ experience in a Full Stack Software Development role.

  • Minimum of 6 years full time and current experience in Microsoft SQL database technology, T-SQL.

  • Minimum of 6 years’ full time and current experience of programming language in C# and JavaScript Frameworks.

  • Experience developing desktop and web-based applications. o Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g. HTML/ CSS, JavaScript, XML, jQuery) and web services.

Desired Skills:

  • Microsoft SQL
  • T SQL
  • C#
  • JavaScript

