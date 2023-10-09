Head of IT Security – Remote Remote

Role: The Head of IT Security (HoS)
Location: Illovo
A leading and innovative telco is looking for a Head of Security who will be responsible for establishing and maintaining their organisation’s information security program. The HoS will be a Cybersecurity expert, entrusted with safeguarding sensitive data, systems, and networks from both internal and external threats. With your extensive expertise, leadership skills and a strong understanding of the latest security practices and trends, the HoS is expected to influence and shape our client’s security landscape, reporting directly to the Chief Technology Officer (CTO). This is an exciting, friendly and collaborative working environment where meals of offered (breakfast and lunch) and there is opportunity to grow!
Experience and skills required include:
Education:
- Bachelor’s degree (ideal) plus 5 years of ISP/Telco operations or an equivalent combination of education and experience
- Professional certifications such as CISSP (Certified Information Systems Security Professional) or CISM (Certified Information Security Manager)
Experience:
- Extensive experience in information security, with a strong background in managing and implementing security programs
- In-depth knowledge of security frameworks, standards, and best practice
- Process/framework
- Technical expertise in areas such as network security, application security, cloud security, and data protection
- Experience with strategic planning
- Excellence in verbal communication and documentation skills
- Lead/Supervisor and business work-flow experience
- Ability to overcome obstacles and prioritise/manage workload
- A strong desire to find and solve problems
- Highly organised, process driven and aptitude for learning.
- Experience leading projects and initiatives efficiently and effectively
- Motivation to achieve results in a fast-paced environment
- Experience analysing and interpreting complex data or large amounts of information accurately and taking action confidently
- Experience managing, reconciling, and integrating with vendors
- Adapts personal communication style to the style of others, develops rapport and stays calm under pressure or escalating issues using advanced oral and written English communication skills
- Collaborative, hands-on approach to work that is reflected through their management style and communication
- Must be flexible to accommodate changing business requirements
Desired Skills:
- Head of Security
- ISP/Telco
- CISSP
- CISM