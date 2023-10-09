Intermediate Software Engineer

Role Purpose:

Expand the firmware capabilities of our edge intelligence device in this intermediate to senior software engineer and team leader position.

-The company is a remote monitoring systems Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and power solutions specialist providing design, engineering, procurement, and commissioning services to the mobile telecommunications sector across Africa and Asia.

-With one of the most formidable technology development teams in the industry, we are an OEM in the field of remote monitoring systems for the efficient management of powering mobile telecoms towers. Our proprietary brand of remote monitoring products, Inala, is widely installed and well regarded by telecoms markets in emerging and developed economies alike.

-Through our design, engineering, and procurement arm, we are proud to lead the transition of the mobile telecommunications sector into the new low carbon paradigm, through solarization and energy efficiency projects in Sub-Saharan Africa.

-The company has offices in South Africa, Mauritius, and Dubai. We serve large telecommunications companies such as IHS, ATC, Telkom, Vodacom, Openserve, Safaricom and more, in countries such as South Africa, Kenya, Zambia and others. We are also distributors of lithium batteries, solar power equipment, inverters and rectifiers manufactured by Tier 1 OEMs based in South Korea, USA, India, South Africa, and Europe.

-You’ll evolve our product’s code through Python 3.8 to continuously improve our industrial-grade embedded Linux platform. You’ll assist the company to achieve its goals by: -Gathering information from local machinery -Analyzing data using mathematical formulas -Applying control parameters and PID controllers -Writing API endpoints for the frontend team -Sending information to our cloud management platform via MQTT

-You will be in a small and agile team that values goal-oriented programming techniques. Our values include collaboration, innovative problem solving, and mutual accountability while keeping to the lean principles of product design.

-You will become responsible for the architecture design of the entire software package. Already spanning 70 000 lines of code, the software is well modularized and built to be easy to collaborate on.

-This role will expose you to being a team leader and providing guidance to junior members of the team, together with other senior members. The chief design officer will provide you with milestones, after which you will be expected to assign tasks and follow up on task completion using our organized online task tracking system.

-Vision and long-term thinking will be crucial, as the software that you will become an owner of will be developed for many more years. For the right candidate this position will be an opportunity for growing into a senior position.

Important skills:

-Python (At least 3 years’ experience)

-Working on Linux (At least 2 years’ experience)

Helpful skills:

-These skills can acquired during your work, but will be greatly beneficial if existing knowledge is present.

-Working with communication interfaces like Ethernet, UART, RS485, CANBUS, I2C etc.

-Working with communication standards such as MQTT, Modbus, SNPM…

-Working with GitHub

-Python flask web endpoints

Extra skills

-These skills are additional skills you will be exposed to. If you already have some of these, this will be beneficial.

-PCB design (Eagle CAD)

-Mechanical design (Solidworks)

Responsibilities:

-Take ownership of the architecture of the python codebase.

-Develop and maintain codebase.

-Code complex systems with many interlinking modules.

-Lead small teams to expand on code functionality.

-Coordinate teams to get multiple coding modules working seamlessly.

-Guide junior team members and expand their skills.

-Debug code and apply fixes.

-Understand the hardware requirements and be able to give clear feedback to hardware teams on what the requirements are.

-Implement new features in code.

-Maintain code on our corporate GitHub.

-Create documentation on code.

-Integrate real world equipment such as generators, rectifiers, inverters solar controllers etc. into our product offering.

-Interact with real equipment to test code.

-Learn from senior team members and clients to better understand our market and our clients.

Work model:

-As we work with real-world hardware, we prefer you to work in the office at least half of the week.

-Since most of the team works from the office, this is the best place to be a team leader and provide guidance to junior team members.

-Some travel may be expected.

Desired Skills:

Python

Linux

GitHub

MQTT

Modbus

SNPM

Ethernet

UART

RS485

CANBUS

I2C

