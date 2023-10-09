IT Business Analyst Quantitative Systems – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Contract position (Hybrid)
Banking industry
Overview of the role and experience
- 3 + years experience in Business Systems Analysis
- Solid knowledge and experience in systems database, management reporting, testing and documenting change requests.
- Good understanding of quantitative methodologies used for risk measurement
- Responsibile for business user testing (regression) of new rating metholdologies and models subsequent to the deployment on the production credit system
- Responsible for data quality
- Data analysis
Education and Skills
- BSc Mathematics/Finance /BSC Engineering/ BSc Computer Science with system analysis background
Technologies:
- SQL, Java, Matlab, C++, Python, R, SAS, or similiar object orientated language
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree