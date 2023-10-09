IT Business Analyst Quantitative Systems – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Contract position (Hybrid)

Banking industry

Overview of the role and experience

3 + years experience in Business Systems Analysis

Solid knowledge and experience in systems database, management reporting, testing and documenting change requests.

Good understanding of quantitative methodologies used for risk measurement

Responsibile for business user testing (regression) of new rating metholdologies and models subsequent to the deployment on the production credit system

Responsible for data quality

Data analysis

Education and Skills

BSc Mathematics/Finance /BSC Engineering/ BSc Computer Science with system analysis background

Technologies:

SQL, Java, Matlab, C++, Python, R, SAS, or similiar object orientated language

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

