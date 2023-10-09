IT Business Analyst Quantitative Systems – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Oct 9, 2023

Contract position (Hybrid)
Banking industry

Overview of the role and experience

  • 3 + years experience in Business Systems Analysis
  • Solid knowledge and experience in systems database, management reporting, testing and documenting change requests.
  • Good understanding of quantitative methodologies used for risk measurement
  • Responsibile for business user testing (regression) of new rating metholdologies and models subsequent to the deployment on the production credit system
  • Responsible for data quality
  • Data analysis

Education and Skills

  • BSc Mathematics/Finance /BSC Engineering/ BSc Computer Science with system analysis background

Technologies:

  • SQL, Java, Matlab, C++, Python, R, SAS, or similiar object orientated language

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • Java
  • Matlab
  • C++
  • Python
  • R
  • SAS
  • or similiar object orientated language

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position