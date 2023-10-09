IT Support Engineer

My client is based in Germiston (Johannesburg) and they are looking for an experienced IT Support Engineer who will report directly to the IT Manager. You will be responsible to ensure network and server administration, maintenance and uptime. Your role will also involve business analysis and improvement of processes and procedures within the organisation. The candidate should possess customer-facing abilities, excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Main Duties and Responsibilities

Support of Operating Systems and Hardware/Software configurations including but not exhaustive:

Windows Workstations

Windows Servers (On-Prem & Cloud)

Domain Controllers

Office 365

First and second-line support for but not exclusively:

Networking

Printing

Software Applications (Sage advantage)

Local Area Network

Wide Area Network

Telephony & Voice over IP

IT Asset & Licences management

Risk Management & compliance

Assisting the team with any Disaster or data recoveries

Drafting and updating of IT documentations and policies

Updating & facilitating of the websites and all social media and marketing platforms

Understanding of IT budgets and budgetary process

Supplier & contract management

Knowledge

Mimecast

Firewall

Office365

O365 Security

Active Directory (Azure)

Multifactor Authentication

Understanding of WAN (MPLS & SD-WAN)

Understanding of VPN (Zero-Trust)

Understanding network routing and routing troubleshooting

Behavioural Competencies

Analytical skills.

Project management skills.

Ability to engage with customers and suppliers.

Ability to establish and maintain strong relationships.

Minimum requirements:

Diploma/Degree preferably in IT

NQF Level 5-6, MCSE

3-5 years IT experience in the IT field

Salary up to CTC R470k

Send suitable CVs to [Email Address Removed]

