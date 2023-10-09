IT Support Engineer – Gauteng Germiston

My client is based in Germiston (Johannesburg) and they are looking for an experienced IT Support Engineer who will report directly to the IT Manager. You will be responsible to ensure network and server administration, maintenance and uptime. Your role will also involve business analysis and improvement of processes and procedures within the organisation. The candidate should possess customer-facing abilities, excellent written and verbal communication skills.
Main Duties and Responsibilities
Support of Operating Systems and Hardware/Software configurations including but not exhaustive:
- Windows Workstations
- Windows Servers (On-Prem & Cloud)
- Domain Controllers
- Office 365
First and second-line support for but not exclusively:
- Networking
- Printing
- Software Applications (Sage advantage)
- Local Area Network
- Wide Area Network
- Telephony & Voice over IP
- IT Asset & Licences management
- Risk Management & compliance
- Assisting the team with any Disaster or data recoveries
- Drafting and updating of IT documentations and policies
- Updating & facilitating of the websites and all social media and marketing platforms
- Understanding of IT budgets and budgetary process
- Supplier & contract management
Knowledge
- Mimecast
- Firewall
- Office365
- O365 Security
- Active Directory (Azure)
- Multifactor Authentication
- Understanding of WAN (MPLS & SD-WAN)
- Understanding of VPN (Zero-Trust)
- Understanding network routing and routing troubleshooting
Behavioural Competencies
- Analytical skills.
- Project management skills.
- Ability to engage with customers and suppliers.
- Ability to establish and maintain strong relationships.
Minimum requirements:
- Diploma/Degree preferably in IT
- NQF Level 5-6, MCSE
- 3-5 years IT experience in the IT field
Salary up to CTC R470k
