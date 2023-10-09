Junior Business Analyst

Oct 9, 2023

Role Purpose:

  • -Analyzes complex business problems to be solved with automated systems.
  • -Identifies gaps and provides technical expertise in business requirements for system functional specifications and scales new and current systems, processes, and procedures in a cost-effective manner.
  • -Configures system settings and options; plans and executes unit, integration and acceptance testing to meet business requirements.
  • -Designs details of automated systems.
  • -May provide consultation to users in the area of automated systems. May lead cross-functional linked teams to address business or systems issues.

Responsibilities:

  • -Collaborating with functional leads to gathering business process and training information.
  • -Create business process documentation for the Isometrix platform that ensures processes are being followed properly throughout the organization.
  • -Create training material content documentation where required.
  • -Develop specs where required for the config team.

Qualifications and Certifications:

  • -Relevant BASystem admin courses
  • -4 years of cross project experience
  • -4 years’ experience working in a project delivery environment.

What will make you a good fit for the role?

  • -Looking for an experienced specialist to assist with business processes and training documentation. This could be an intermediate BA or System Admin role.

Desired Skills:

  • project experience
  • project delivery environment
  • business processes
  • training documentation

