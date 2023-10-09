Junior Business Analyst

Role Purpose:
- -Analyzes complex business problems to be solved with automated systems.
- -Identifies gaps and provides technical expertise in business requirements for system functional specifications and scales new and current systems, processes, and procedures in a cost-effective manner.
- -Configures system settings and options; plans and executes unit, integration and acceptance testing to meet business requirements.
- -Designs details of automated systems.
- -May provide consultation to users in the area of automated systems. May lead cross-functional linked teams to address business or systems issues.
Responsibilities:
- -Collaborating with functional leads to gathering business process and training information.
- -Create business process documentation for the Isometrix platform that ensures processes are being followed properly throughout the organization.
- -Create training material content documentation where required.
- -Develop specs where required for the config team.
Qualifications and Certifications:
- -Relevant BASystem admin courses
- -4 years of cross project experience
- -4 years’ experience working in a project delivery environment.
What will make you a good fit for the role?
- -Looking for an experienced specialist to assist with business processes and training documentation. This could be an intermediate BA or System Admin role.
Desired Skills:
- project experience
- project delivery environment
- business processes
- training documentation