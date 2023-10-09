Junior Business Analyst – Remote Remote

Role Purpose:

-Analyzes complex business problems to be solved with automated systems.

-Identifies gaps and provides technical expertise in business requirements for system functional specifications and scales new and current systems, processes, and procedures in a cost-effective manner.

-Configures system settings and options; plans and executes unit, integration and acceptance testing to meet business requirements.

-Designs details of automated systems.

-May provide consultation to users in the area of automated systems. May lead cross-functional linked teams to address business or systems issues.

Responsibilities:

-Collaborating with functional leads to gathering business process and training information.

-Create business process documentation for the Isometrix platform that ensures processes are being followed properly throughout the organization.

-Create training material content documentation where required.

-Develop specs where required for the config team.

Qualifications and Certifications:

-Relevant BASystem admin courses

-4 years of cross project experience

-4 years’ experience working in a project delivery environment.

What will make you a good fit for the role?

-Looking for an experienced specialist to assist with business processes and training documentation. This could be an intermediate BA or System Admin role.

Desired Skills:

project experience

project delivery environment

business processes

training documentation

