NCV Teacher- IT Programming (Fixed Term) – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Our client is a leading non-profit educational organization focused on youth development through various programmes and tools. They are searching for a highly dependable and passionate NCV (National Certificate Vocational) school teacher to join their school.
NCV Teacher Responsibilities:
– Developing lesson plans in the relevant subject, and ensuring all lessons align with curriculum objectives.
– Using a range of teaching materials and methods to deliver content.
– Providing additional support and interventions for struggling students and extra resources to those who are ahead of the class.
– Preparing students for tests, exams, presentations, experiments, and other assessments.
– Grading assessments and providing feedback and reports to students and parents.
– Attending staff and parent meetings to provide helpful recommendations or voice concerns.
– Establishing rapport and professional relationships with students, staff, and parents.
– Supervising students in class, during events, and on field trips.
– Monitoring students’ overall wellbeing and liaising with school counsellors and other staff members when there are concerns or issues.
– Attending ongoing learning initiatives like workshops, lectures, conferences, and other events where you can expand education networks.
Requirements:
? Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology & Computer science, specializing in Programming
? Relevant certificate, and SACE registration
? Excellent time management, planning, and organizational skills.
? Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities.
? Resilience and a positive attitude.
? The ability to stand for long periods of time.
? Superb interpersonal and written and verbal communication skills.
? The ability to establish rapport and build professional relationships with adolescents.
? A high degree of professionalism.
? A growth mindset.
Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Desired Skills:
- Planning
- Programmimg
- Problem solving
- SACE
- Communication