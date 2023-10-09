NCV Teacher- IT Programming (Fixed Term)

Our client is a leading non-profit educational organization focused on youth development through various programmes and tools. They are searching for a highly dependable and passionate NCV (National Certificate Vocational) school teacher to join their school.

NCV Teacher Responsibilities:

– Developing lesson plans in the relevant subject, and ensuring all lessons align with curriculum objectives.

– Using a range of teaching materials and methods to deliver content.

– Providing additional support and interventions for struggling students and extra resources to those who are ahead of the class.

– Preparing students for tests, exams, presentations, experiments, and other assessments.

– Grading assessments and providing feedback and reports to students and parents.

– Attending staff and parent meetings to provide helpful recommendations or voice concerns.

– Establishing rapport and professional relationships with students, staff, and parents.

– Supervising students in class, during events, and on field trips.

– Monitoring students’ overall wellbeing and liaising with school counsellors and other staff members when there are concerns or issues.

– Attending ongoing learning initiatives like workshops, lectures, conferences, and other events where you can expand education networks.

Requirements:

? Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology & Computer science, specializing in Programming

? Relevant certificate, and SACE registration

? Excellent time management, planning, and organizational skills.

? Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities.

? Resilience and a positive attitude.

? The ability to stand for long periods of time.

? Superb interpersonal and written and verbal communication skills.

? The ability to establish rapport and build professional relationships with adolescents.

? A high degree of professionalism.

? A growth mindset.

Desired Skills:

Planning

Programmimg

Problem solving

SACE

Communication

