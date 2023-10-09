NEC XON launches enterprise technology solutions business unit

NEC XON has announced the launch of its new enterprise technology solutions (ETS) business unit. The unit will meet the growing demand from high-end corporate clients seeking cutting-edge IT infrastructure solutions that power their operations in the data-driven economy.

At the core of ETS’ portfolio are solutions centered around compute technology, storage, switching, and converged environments. Focusing on the high-end compute segment, where enterprise clients demand sophisticated technology systems and expert guidance, NEC XON ensures that its certified engineers provide professional assistance every step of the way.

NEC XON’s ETS business unit is poised to help big South African businesses conceptualise, deploy, and manage their IT infrastructure. With a distinguished portfolio of clients including major South African telecommunications providers, retail chains, media conglomerates, financial institutions, insurance companies, and government entities, NEC XON is primed to leverage its expertise to elevate the operational capabilities of its clients.

John Dewar, GM: ETS at NEC XON, comments: “In an era marked by explosive data growth, businesses are grappling with the challenge of harnessing and leveraging this invaluable resource for competitive advantage. With the introduction of our Enterprise Technology Solutions business unit, NEC XON is at the forefront of comprehensive, end-to-end services that enable clients to not only manage but also capitalise on their data assets.”

The business unit will offer three distinct contract models tailored to client preferences:

* Customer equipment procurement with NEC XON maintenance.

* Customer equipment procurement with NEC XON maintenance and management.

* NEC XON equipment procurement with maintenance, management, and ongoing support services.