Project Manager

Are you ready to lead the charge in a brighter, cleaner future? We’re seeking a dynamic Project Manager to join our team in the Solar PV industry. This isn’t just a job; it’s an opportunity to be at the forefront of renewable energy innovation. As a Project Manager, you’ll be the driving force behind our solar projects, from inception to completion. If you’re passionate about sustainability, thrive in a fast-paced environment, and have a proven track record of managing complex projects, we want you on our team. Join us and be part of the solar revolution!

Minimum requirement

Matric is essential.

3-5 years’ Project management experience.

3-5 years’ experience in the construction or solar industry.

MS Project experience would be an advantage.

Driver’s license essential.

Willing to travel around South Africa.

Responsibilities

Project Planning and Coordination.

Develop project plans, including scope, goals, deliverables, and timelines.

Coordinate with stakeholders to define project requirements and objectives.

Create a comprehensive project schedule and work with the project leads and engineers to allocate resources accordingly.

Identify potential risks and develop mitigation strategies.

Project Execution and Monitoring.

Oversee project activities and ensure adherence to the project schedule.

Coordinate with internal teams and external stakeholders to ensure smooth project execution.

Monitor project progress, track milestones, and communicate updates to stakeholders.

Implement effective project management methodologies and best practices.

Budget and Cost Control.

Prepare project budgets, including cost estimates, resource requirements, and procurement plans.

Monitor project expenditures and control costs within approved budgets.

Review and approve invoices, change orders, and other financial documentation.

Quality Assurance and Compliance.

Ensure adherence to quality standards and specifications throughout the project lifecycle.

Implement quality control processes and conduct inspections as required.

Ensure compliance with relevant industry standards, codes, regulations, and safety guidelines.

Team Leadership and Collaboration.

Lead and motivate project teams to achieve project objectives.

Foster a collaborative work environment and promote effective communication.

Delegate tasks and responsibilities, providing guidance and support as needed.

Conduct performance evaluations and provide feedback to team members.

Stakeholder Management.

Establish and maintain strong relationships with clients, contractors, suppliers, and other stakeholders.

Communicate project updates, address concerns, and manage expectations.

Resolve conflicts and negotiate agreements when necessary.

Documentation and Reporting:

Maintain accurate project documentation, including project plans, progress reports, and meeting minutes.

Prepare regular status reports and present project updates to stakeholders.

Compile lessons learned and contributed to the continuous improvement of project management processes.

Desired Skills:

project management

solar

construction

construction managament

