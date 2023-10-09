Project Manager – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Oct 9, 2023

Are you ready to lead the charge in a brighter, cleaner future? We’re seeking a dynamic Project Manager to join our team in the Solar PV industry. This isn’t just a job; it’s an opportunity to be at the forefront of renewable energy innovation. As a Project Manager, you’ll be the driving force behind our solar projects, from inception to completion. If you’re passionate about sustainability, thrive in a fast-paced environment, and have a proven track record of managing complex projects, we want you on our team. Join us and be part of the solar revolution!
Minimum requirement

  • Matric is essential.
  • 3-5 years’ Project management experience.
  • 3-5 years’ experience in the construction or solar industry.
  • MS Project experience would be an advantage.
  • Driver’s license essential.
  • Willing to travel around South Africa.

Responsibilities

  • Project Planning and Coordination.
  • Develop project plans, including scope, goals, deliverables, and timelines.
  • Coordinate with stakeholders to define project requirements and objectives.
  • Create a comprehensive project schedule and work with the project leads and engineers to allocate resources accordingly.
  • Identify potential risks and develop mitigation strategies.
  • Project Execution and Monitoring.
  • Oversee project activities and ensure adherence to the project schedule.
  • Coordinate with internal teams and external stakeholders to ensure smooth project execution.
  • Monitor project progress, track milestones, and communicate updates to stakeholders.
  • Implement effective project management methodologies and best practices.
  • Budget and Cost Control.
  • Prepare project budgets, including cost estimates, resource requirements, and procurement plans.
  • Monitor project expenditures and control costs within approved budgets.
  • Review and approve invoices, change orders, and other financial documentation.
  • Quality Assurance and Compliance.
  • Ensure adherence to quality standards and specifications throughout the project lifecycle.
  • Implement quality control processes and conduct inspections as required.
  • Ensure compliance with relevant industry standards, codes, regulations, and safety guidelines.
  • Team Leadership and Collaboration.
  • Lead and motivate project teams to achieve project objectives.
  • Foster a collaborative work environment and promote effective communication.
  • Delegate tasks and responsibilities, providing guidance and support as needed.
  • Conduct performance evaluations and provide feedback to team members.
  • Stakeholder Management.
  • Establish and maintain strong relationships with clients, contractors, suppliers, and other stakeholders.
  • Communicate project updates, address concerns, and manage expectations.
  • Resolve conflicts and negotiate agreements when necessary.
  • Documentation and Reporting:
  • Maintain accurate project documentation, including project plans, progress reports, and meeting minutes.
  • Prepare regular status reports and present project updates to stakeholders.
  • Compile lessons learned and contributed to the continuous improvement of project management processes.

Desired Skills:

  • project management
  • solar
  • construction
  • construction managament

