Project Manager – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Are you ready to lead the charge in a brighter, cleaner future? We’re seeking a dynamic Project Manager to join our team in the Solar PV industry. This isn’t just a job; it’s an opportunity to be at the forefront of renewable energy innovation. As a Project Manager, you’ll be the driving force behind our solar projects, from inception to completion. If you’re passionate about sustainability, thrive in a fast-paced environment, and have a proven track record of managing complex projects, we want you on our team. Join us and be part of the solar revolution!
Minimum requirement
- Matric is essential.
- 3-5 years’ Project management experience.
- 3-5 years’ experience in the construction or solar industry.
- MS Project experience would be an advantage.
- Driver’s license essential.
- Willing to travel around South Africa.
Responsibilities
- Project Planning and Coordination.
- Develop project plans, including scope, goals, deliverables, and timelines.
- Coordinate with stakeholders to define project requirements and objectives.
- Create a comprehensive project schedule and work with the project leads and engineers to allocate resources accordingly.
- Identify potential risks and develop mitigation strategies.
- Project Execution and Monitoring.
- Oversee project activities and ensure adherence to the project schedule.
- Coordinate with internal teams and external stakeholders to ensure smooth project execution.
- Monitor project progress, track milestones, and communicate updates to stakeholders.
- Implement effective project management methodologies and best practices.
- Budget and Cost Control.
- Prepare project budgets, including cost estimates, resource requirements, and procurement plans.
- Monitor project expenditures and control costs within approved budgets.
- Review and approve invoices, change orders, and other financial documentation.
- Quality Assurance and Compliance.
- Ensure adherence to quality standards and specifications throughout the project lifecycle.
- Implement quality control processes and conduct inspections as required.
- Ensure compliance with relevant industry standards, codes, regulations, and safety guidelines.
- Team Leadership and Collaboration.
- Lead and motivate project teams to achieve project objectives.
- Foster a collaborative work environment and promote effective communication.
- Delegate tasks and responsibilities, providing guidance and support as needed.
- Conduct performance evaluations and provide feedback to team members.
- Stakeholder Management.
- Establish and maintain strong relationships with clients, contractors, suppliers, and other stakeholders.
- Communicate project updates, address concerns, and manage expectations.
- Resolve conflicts and negotiate agreements when necessary.
- Documentation and Reporting:
- Maintain accurate project documentation, including project plans, progress reports, and meeting minutes.
- Prepare regular status reports and present project updates to stakeholders.
- Compile lessons learned and contributed to the continuous improvement of project management processes.
Desired Skills:
- project management
- solar
- construction
- construction managament