SAP Specialist: FI/CO – Gauteng Arcadia

Join Our Team – SAP Specialist: FI/CO Wanted!

Are you ready to make a significant impact in the banking sector? Our client, a trailblazing player in the financial industry, is on the hunt for an exceptional SAP Specialist: FI/CO to be part of their innovation-driven team.

What You’ll Do:

Configuration Prodigy: Bring ERP configurations to life and craft cutting-edge software programs while collaborating with business process owners.

Preferred Qualifications:

Education: National Diploma minimum (because knowledge is power).

You’re no stranger to SAP business modules, and you’ve implemented them like a pro. Config Wizard: Your expertise extends to SAP CML (A1 Template), BP, BCA & FI/CO modules.

Critical Competencies:

SAP Sensei: You’re the go-to for SAP support and maintenance, with a deep understanding of SAP Banking applications.

You’re a master of Business Analysis and Business Process Engineering, especially in the banking domain. Tech Savvy: Microsoft Office Applications? You’re a pro.

Additional Requirements:

Flexibility: Ready to put in extra hours when needed.

Willingness to travel – adventure awaits! Finance Fiend: Understanding of the banking/financial services industry or development finance is a plus.

Application Deadline: 12 October 2023

If you’re an SAP maestro, a mentor at heart, and ready to transform the banking industry, we’d love to hear from you! Join us and embark on an exciting journey into the future of banking technology!

How to Apply:

Ready to launch your career with us? Send your resume, SAP certification, and a cover letter highlighting your qualifications.

Fempower Personnel appreciates all applicants but will only contact those selected for an interview. Good luck!

Desired Skills:

SAP

SAP Business One

SAP Financial Accounting & Controlling (FICO)

About The Employer:

Banking

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid Contribution

Provident Fund Contribution

Performance Bonuses

