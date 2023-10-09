Security Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg

Security Architect

Are you ready to be part of a transformational journey that will reshape the digital landscape of Africa? A leading Pan-African telecommunications company is launching a groundbreaking Software Engineering Centre of Excellence (COE); dedicated to building future-focused digital products designed to empower and revolutionize the continent. This is your opportunity to join an innovative team at the forefront of technological advancement, as we accelerate towards a brighter, more connected future for Africa.

Role Summary

We are looking for a talented Security Architect who will play a crucial role in providing technical security advice and guidance, with a primary focus on our clients operations in South Africa and Africa. Your expertise will be essential in safeguarding their systems and guiding them towards security best practices.

Responsibilities

Providing security advice, requirements, and guidance to the business during the delivery of new systems or updates to existing ones, ensuring that security is integrated into the development process from the outset.

Performing security-focused risk assessments on new systems, services, and changes to existing systems to ensure they align with the risk tolerance levels.

Collaborating with the business to review system designs and ensure they adhere to existing security principles, patterns, standards, and best practices.

Working closely with the business to define, document, and implement core security patterns, standards, and guidelines.

Reviewing current security processes within your area of responsibility, identifying opportunities for optimization and improved coverage.

Serving as the initial security point of contact for your region, routing inquiries to the appropriate teams as needed.

Collaborating with the wider security architecture team to ensure a standardized approach to security is established and followed.

Working alongside IT teams to ensure that the correct security controls and measures are in place before implementation.

Skills and Experience:

7 – 10 relevant years experience

Ability to review solution designs, recognize security concerns, and work with vendors to understand mitigations and make recommendations.

Pragmatic approach to assessing security risks versus business benefits.

Ability to support the business in the delivery of security requirements.

Understanding of Threat Modelling frameworks and implementation (e.g., STRIDE).

Excellent communication skills to represent both the business to security and security to the business, emphasizing the importance of security in designs.

Ability to deconstruct complex environments and navigate conflicting project requirements.

Prior experience working in Information Security and as a Security Architect is essential.

Experience in creating security artefacts is preferred.

The team will be based in Johannesburg, Gauteng-South Africa; following a hybrid working model.

Desired Skills:

Security

Technical architect

Solution design

Threat Modelling

