Senior Java Developer

Are you a seasoned Java developer with a passion for crafting high-performance, scalable, and innovative software solutions? Do you thrive in a collaborative environment, working with cutting-edge technologies? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you!

Key Requirements

5+ years’ experience

Bachelor’s Degree / BTech

Proven experience as a Java developer (5+ years).

Strong proficiency in Java programming language.

Experience with Spring Framework and Hibernate.

Familiarity with RESTful APIs and microservices architecture.

Database design and optimization skills (SQL, NoSQL).

Excellent problem-solving and debugging skills.

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Java

Spring Framework

Hibernate

SQL

