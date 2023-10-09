Senior Java Developer

Oct 9, 2023

Are you a seasoned Java developer with a passion for crafting high-performance, scalable, and innovative software solutions? Do you thrive in a collaborative environment, working with cutting-edge technologies? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you!
Key Requirements

  • 5+ years’ experience
  • Bachelor’s Degree / BTech
  • Proven experience as a Java developer (5+ years).
  • Strong proficiency in Java programming language.
  • Experience with Spring Framework and Hibernate.
  • Familiarity with RESTful APIs and microservices architecture.
  • Database design and optimization skills (SQL, NoSQL).
  • Excellent problem-solving and debugging skills.

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Spring Framework
  • Hibernate
  • SQL

