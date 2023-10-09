Senior Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Are you a seasoned Java developer with a passion for crafting high-performance, scalable, and innovative software solutions? Do you thrive in a collaborative environment, working with cutting-edge technologies? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you!
Key Requirements
- 5+ years’ experience
- Bachelor’s Degree / BTech
- Proven experience as a Java developer (5+ years).
- Strong proficiency in Java programming language.
- Experience with Spring Framework and Hibernate.
- Familiarity with RESTful APIs and microservices architecture.
- Database design and optimization skills (SQL, NoSQL).
- Excellent problem-solving and debugging skills.
Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Spring Framework
- Hibernate
- SQL