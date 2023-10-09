Senior Network Engineer

Global legal practice is looking to appoint an Senior Network Engineer

Responsible for designing, organizing, modifying and supporting the existing WAN’s and LAN’s design

and the ongoing extensions to network that take into account factors such as bandwidth requirements, security and infrastructure requirements.

Qualifications and Experience:

Relevant IT qualification (Bachelors Degree or MCSE/MCIPT)

Minimum 5 years’ experience

Mandatory skill requirements include:

Windows Platform – Strong technical knowledge of network and server operating systems

Active Directory

MS Exchange Online

MS Cloud technologies – Office365, Azure

Powershell Scripting

Experience of VPN technologies

Experience of Routers, Switches and Firewalls including routing protocols

Experience in supporting medium to large scale networks

Desirable skills include:

VMWare VSphere 5.1 and higher SAN Management, in particular Unity

Windows Clustering

Citrix

Checkpoint firewalls

Experience with SD-WAN technology

