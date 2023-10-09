Senior Software Developer at Nutun Transact

Oct 9, 2023

Main Purpose of Role

To provide professional services as a developer
?
Required Minimum Education / Training:

  • IT Degree

Required Minimum Work Experience

  • 5 – 8 Development experience

Technical and Behavioral Competencies Required:
?
Technical:

  • Microsoft .NET Developer (Backend): – .NET Core, Microservices, Entity core, Swagger.
  • Good knowledge software development principles and Agile SDLC and methodologies.
  • Working experience with Azure Devops and Git version control.
  • Good knowledge of Windows OS, Azure, IIS, etc. required.
  • Excellent knowledge of designing relational databases, normalisation, indexing, stored procs, views, user permissions using SQL, Sybase, Postgres, WatcomSQL, etc.
  • Advantageous – knowledge of tax calculations domain knowledge of HR, Payroll, T&A, Access Control, Delphi, BI Reports.

?
Behavioral:

  • Logical and analytical thinking
  • Innovative problem solving
  • Excellent attention to detail
  • Ability to quickly read, understand and debug code
  • Work independently and in a team
  • Take initiative and responsibility for tasks
  • Punctual and courteous
  • Ability to learn new concepts and apply them quickly
  • Aptitude for learning and self-improvement
  • Teachable

?
Key Performance Areas

  • Design, develop, test, refactor and support the Accsys product suite through all aspects of the Development Life Cycle;
  • Research, design, develop and automate advanced software in SQL/Sybase/Postgres, etc.
  • Work well with team members and write clear and concise specifications and documentation.
  • Guide and mentor team members.
  • Design and develop normalised database structures, including tables, view, triggers and stored procedures.
  • Provide training to colleagues as and when required.
  • Log all activity on the required platforms.
  • Enforce confidentiality, keep all data, databases and client information strictly confidential by following obfuscation and all relevant and related processes.
  • Follow prescribed procedures to report on problems / queries / development requests.
  • Perform required administration tasks timeously.
  • Continuous optimization, documentation and re-engineering of processes and systems.
  • Lead development team on database aspects of development.

Desired Skills:

  • developer
  • .Net
  • SQL
  • sybase
  • azure
  • Agile

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position