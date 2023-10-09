Software Developer II DOT NET, C#, SQL – Remote Remote

Role Purpose:

To work within the Vertigo Technical team and assist with Development, Support and Maintenance

High performance area in the bank, Custom built solution that is critical to the bank’s ability to manage MFC Clients. Team provides critical services to enable MFC to operate effectively. Integrate with numerous different systems in the bank to enhance or leverage your banking knowledge.

Responsibilities

-Produce working quality software that meets the design.

-Develop critical and complex technical components in area of accountability.

-Deliver system component designs that are robust and fault tolerant for large complex systems.

-Ensure system component designs are supportable, maintainable, and re-usable.

-Deliver software that is observable and scalable.

-Conduct estimates of work effort

-Trouble shoot and problem solve of software issues and provide guidance to other team members.

-Continuous improvement of software

-Provide Maintenance and support of software in environments of accountability.

-Develop unit and system test cases and conduct unit and system testing.

-Create deployment artefacts and stores in source control library.

-Manage the deployment package and the execution thereof.

-Optimize the tool change in collaboration with the Biz/ Dev / Ops Engineer

-Ensure integration of own work with other individuals and in team

-Collaborate with designers, product owners and engineering leads to refine the solution.

-Contribute into the decomposition of the system solution into component parts for development.

-Support the achievement of the business strategy, objectives, and values.

-Stay abreast of developments in field of expertise.

People Specification

-Essential Qualifications – NQF Level

-Matric / Grade 12 / National Senior Certificate

Qualification

-Certificate in .Net development

-Degree or National Diploma or proven experience

-Certificate in relevant language where available

-.Net / Web APIs

-C#

-Angular

-SQL Server

-SOAP UI

-Jira

-Confluence

-Scaled Agile Framework (SAFE)

-Jenkins , XL Release

-Azure DevOps

-Banking experience

-Analytical

-Methodical

-Eager attitude

Type of Exposure

-Development experience

-Banking

-Exposure to agile delivery Scrum, Kanban and or SAFe

-UI development

-SOA / API

-SOAP and Rest

-Angular

-HTML & CSS

-Devops toolsets for software releases

-SSL’s

-Swaggers / service development

-Networks; Testing; programming; tools administration

Minimum Experience Level

-+/- 7 years proven experience.

Technical / Professional Knowledge

-Net / C# / Web APIs

-SQL server

-JavaScript

-Angular (Beneficial)

-HTML & CSS

-Agile Methodologies

-Cloud Concepts

-DevOps

Desired Skills:

.net

SQL

C#

