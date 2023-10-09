SQL Developer LW – Gauteng Johannesburg

Write and optimize SQL stored procedures.

Perform validation of rules engine output and investigate discrepancies.

Analyse query execution plans to identify performance bottlenecks.

Monitor performance and proactively address any degradation.

Prepare documentation.

Profile server resource usage and optimize and tweak as necessary.

Collaborate with other team members and stakeholders.

Minimum Requirements:

Role-specific knowledge:

Strong proficiency in Microsoft SQL Server (minimum of 5 years’ experience)

Skilled at optimizing large, complicated SQL statements.

Knowledge of best practices when dealing with relational databases

Capable of troubleshooting common database issues

Strong proficiency in SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS)

Familiar with tools that can aid with profiling query performance and optimizing it.

Familiar with SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS) is advantageous.

Familiarity with features such as partitioning, indexing, statistics, and transaction isolation levels.

Familiar with DevOps.

Familiar with Dacpac to aid DevOps pipeline creation and deployments.

The following Microsoft SQL Server certifications would be beneficial:

70-761 – Querying Data with Transact-SQL

70-762 – Developing SQL Databases

70-764 – Administering a SQL Database Infrastructure

Degree in the below or equivalent or studying towards:

BSc IT Mathematical Sciences

BSc IT Computer Science

B-Tech/ Advanced Diploma: Information Technology or National Diploma: Information Technology

Desired Skills:

SQL

Development

SSRS

SSIS

