SQL Developer LW

Oct 9, 2023

  • Write and optimize SQL stored procedures.

  • Perform validation of rules engine output and investigate discrepancies.

  • Analyse query execution plans to identify performance bottlenecks.

  • Monitor performance and proactively address any degradation.

  • Prepare documentation.

  • Profile server resource usage and optimize and tweak as necessary.

  • Collaborate with other team members and stakeholders.

Minimum Requirements:

Role-specific knowledge:

  • Strong proficiency in Microsoft SQL Server (minimum of 5 years’ experience)

  • Skilled at optimizing large, complicated SQL statements.

  • Knowledge of best practices when dealing with relational databases

  • Capable of troubleshooting common database issues

  • Strong proficiency in SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS)

  • Familiar with tools that can aid with profiling query performance and optimizing it.

  • Familiar with SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS) is advantageous.

  • Familiarity with features such as partitioning, indexing, statistics, and transaction isolation levels.

  • Familiar with DevOps.

  • Familiar with Dacpac to aid DevOps pipeline creation and deployments.

The following Microsoft SQL Server certifications would be beneficial:

  • 70-761 – Querying Data with Transact-SQL

  • 70-762 – Developing SQL Databases

  • 70-764 – Administering a SQL Database Infrastructure

Degree in the below or equivalent or studying towards:

  • BSc IT Mathematical Sciences

  • BSc IT Computer Science

  • B-Tech/ Advanced Diploma: Information Technology or National Diploma: Information Technology

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • Development
  • SSRS
  • SSIS

