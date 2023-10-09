SQL Developer LW

- Write and optimize SQL stored procedures.
- Perform validation of rules engine output and investigate discrepancies.
- Analyse query execution plans to identify performance bottlenecks.
- Monitor performance and proactively address any degradation.
- Prepare documentation.
- Profile server resource usage and optimize and tweak as necessary.
- Collaborate with other team members and stakeholders.
Minimum Requirements:
Role-specific knowledge:
- Strong proficiency in Microsoft SQL Server (minimum of 5 years’ experience)
- Skilled at optimizing large, complicated SQL statements.
- Knowledge of best practices when dealing with relational databases
- Capable of troubleshooting common database issues
- Strong proficiency in SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS)
- Familiar with tools that can aid with profiling query performance and optimizing it.
- Familiar with SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS) is advantageous.
- Familiarity with features such as partitioning, indexing, statistics, and transaction isolation levels.
- Familiar with DevOps.
- Familiar with Dacpac to aid DevOps pipeline creation and deployments.
The following Microsoft SQL Server certifications would be beneficial:
- 70-761 – Querying Data with Transact-SQL
- 70-762 – Developing SQL Databases
- 70-764 – Administering a SQL Database Infrastructure
Degree in the below or equivalent or studying towards:
- BSc IT Mathematical Sciences
- BSc IT Computer Science
- B-Tech/ Advanced Diploma: Information Technology or National Diploma: Information Technology
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Development
- SSRS
- SSIS