SQL Full stack Software Developer

- Assess, develop, upgrade and document procedures for systems, communications environments and application software.
- Consulting with Account Managers, Executive Head: Executive Head: Innovation, Architecture & Development, Operations Manager and colleagues relating to maintenance, enhancements and development of the system.
- Consulting with network administration employees to evaluate interface between hardware and software.
- Document and direct software testing including validation procedures.
- Modifying existing software to correct errors to adapt it to new hardware or to upgrade interfaces and improve performances.
- Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications and operating systems.
- Advise on areas that could be improved on and keep up-to-date with new trends in software development and technologies that can be used to benefit of the Company.
Minimum Requirements:
- Minimum 2 – 3 years’ experience in a SQL Full stack Software Development role.
- Minimum 2 – 3 years’ experience in the following technologies. MS SQL Database (T-SQL). C# (Advantageous).
- Microservices. Knowledge and experience on web services development is a requirement.
- Ability to analyse a request for change or new development to determine how the existing functionality can be used/enhanced or to develop new functionality to meet the request.
- Tertiary education: IT Diploma or degree would be an advantage.
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training.
Desired Skills:
- MS SQL
- C#
- Microservices