SQL Full stack Software Developer

Oct 9, 2023

  • Assess, develop, upgrade and document procedures for systems, communications environments and application software.

  • Consulting with Account Managers, Executive Head: Executive Head: Innovation, Architecture & Development, Operations Manager and colleagues relating to maintenance, enhancements and development of the system.

  • Consulting with network administration employees to evaluate interface between hardware and software.

  • Document and direct software testing including validation procedures.

  • Modifying existing software to correct errors to adapt it to new hardware or to upgrade interfaces and improve performances.

  • Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications and operating systems.

  • Advise on areas that could be improved on and keep up-to-date with new trends in software development and technologies that can be used to benefit of the Company.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Minimum 2 – 3 years’ experience in a SQL Full stack Software Development role.

  • Minimum 2 – 3 years’ experience in the following technologies. MS SQL Database (T-SQL). C# (Advantageous).

  • Microservices. Knowledge and experience on web services development is a requirement.

  • Ability to analyse a request for change or new development to determine how the existing functionality can be used/enhanced or to develop new functionality to meet the request.

  • Tertiary education: IT Diploma or degree would be an advantage.

  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training.

Desired Skills:

  • MS SQL
  • C#
  • Microservices

