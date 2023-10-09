Standalone 5G network market set to hit $33,4bn

The global standalone 5G network market size is expected to reach $33,42-billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 54,3% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research.

The increasing demand for standalone (SA) 5G networks in applications such as remote surgeries, autonomous vehicles, and virtual reality is driving the growth of the market. In addition, the growing demand for seamless streaming, instant connectivity, and real-time data transmission in various end-use industries is further propelling the growth of the market.

Furthermore, with advancements in digital technologies and the growing need for more reliable and faster communication, the demand for SA 5G network is expected to increase during the forecast period.

The growing demand for SA 5G networks in Internet of Things (IoT) applications drives market growth. SA 5G networks provide a significant increase in network capacity. This capacity allows for the simultaneous connection of a wide range of devices, in line with the growing adoption of IoT devices.

In addition, the adoption of 5G IoT in Industry 4.0 and the rising need for interconnected devices are significant drivers propelling market growth. Furthermore, increasing deployment of 5G network infrastructure for smart city applications is expected to improve the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The SA 5G network offers the foundation for building smart cities. It allows for the seamless integration of numerous services and technologies, such as intelligent energy grids, smart traffic management, efficient public transportation systems, and remote monitoring.

Owing to its high capacity, it can manage the substantial data flows produced by smart city infrastructure. The Covid-19 pandemic has had several impacts on the market. The global deployment of SA 5G faced substantial delays during the pandemic due to factors such as reduced network infrastructure spending and a limited workforce.

The pandemic disrupted supply chains, delayed equipment deliveries, and hindered on-site installation and maintenance. As a result, many planned SA 5G network deployments were postponed or slowed down.

However, the pandemic accelerated the adoption of remote network management and automation technologies. Thus, demand for high-speed and low-latency networks has increased post-pandemic era, which is ultimately propelling the growth of the market.

Highlight from the SA 5G network market report include:

* The services segment is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the growing demand for specialized expertise and support in managing and deploying standalone 5G networks.

* The mmWave segment is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period. The growing demand for low-latency and high-speed wireless communications is driving the adoption of mmWave frequencies in the market.

* The private segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing development of private standalone 5G networks by numerous market players has contributed to the segment’s growth.

* The healthcare/hospitals segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. In the healthcare industry, the SA 5G network enables the growth of telemedicine by allowing remote patient monitoring, real-time high-definition video consultations, and virtual surgeries.

* Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing region due to the increasing industrial automation in countries such as India, China, Australia, Singapore, and Japan. In addition, the growing automotive sector of these countries is further expected to drive the demand for the SA 5G network in the coming years.