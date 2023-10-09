Support Engineer – Gauteng Florida

Our client is a leading provider of innovative smart water and electricity metering solutions, offering advanced technology for efficient utility management. They are seeking a dedicated Support Engineer to join the team and provide exceptional technical assistance to their clients and partners using our smart water and electricity meters.

They are distributors of Kamstrup meters.

Kamstrup is a reputable Danish company known for producing innovative solutions in the field of energy metering, smart metering, and related technologies. They offer a range of products and services for measuring energy consumption, water consumption, and other utilities.

Kamstrup has generally been considered a reliable and respected brand within the utility metering industry. Their products often focus on accuracy, efficiency, and advanced data management capabilities, aligning with the growing trend towards smart grids and intelligent energy management.

Position Overview: As a Support Engineer for smart water and electricity meters, you will play a crucial role in ensuring our customers’ successful adoption and utilization of our cutting-edge metering technology. You will work closely with customers, sales and admin personnel to resolve technical inquiries, provide troubleshooting assistance, and deliver a high level of customer satisfaction.

Key Responsibilities:

Provide expert technical support to customers and partners via various communication channels, including phone, email, and chat.

Manage distribution of Encryption Files

Diagnose and troubleshoot issues related to the installation, configuration, and operation of smart water and electricity meters.

Collaborate with the sales team to assist with pre-sales inquiries, product demonstrations, and technical specifications for potential customers.

Guide customers through product setup, calibration, and firmware updates to ensure optimal meter performance.

Document and maintain detailed records of customer interactions, inquiries, troubleshooting steps, and resolutions in the support ticketing system.

Escalate complex technical issues to higher-level support or engineering teams and collaborate on finding effective solutions.

Participate in creating and updating technical documentation, user manuals, and troubleshooting guides.

Conduct remote technical training sessions for customers and partners to enhance their understanding of our metering products.

Stay up-to-date with industry trends, product updates, and emerging technologies related to smart metering.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Electrical or Electronic Engineering

Experience in technical support, preferably within the smart metering industry, will be highly valued

Familiarity with communication protocols such as Sigfox, WMBus, NB-IoT, or similar will be valued,

Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to troubleshoot technical issues methodically.

Effective communication skills with the ability to convey technical information clearly to both technical and non-technical customers.

Customer-focused mindset with a commitment to delivering exceptional customer service.

Detail-oriented with strong organizational skills for managing support inquiries and documentation.

Willingness to adapt and learn in a dynamic and evolving technology landscape.

Benefits:

Competitive salary and benefits package

Opportunity to work with cutting-edge smart metering technology

Professional growth and development opportunities within a dynamic industry

If you are passionate about technology, customer service, and contributing to the success of a leading smart metering solutions provider, we invite you to apply for the position of Support Engineer. Join our team and help shape the future of utility management through innovation and technical excellence.

Working hours: 7AM-4PM

Desired Skills:

Electronics

Electrical Engineering

Electronic Engineering

Sigfox

WMBus

NB-IoT

Technical Support

Troubleshooting

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Stable electronics company, who has been providing Building Management System solutions for more than 35 years

