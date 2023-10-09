System Administrator/DevOps Engineer

Role: Systems Administrator/DevOps Engineer

Location: Illovo

Our client is a leading ISP/ICT company and they require a dynamic and driven individual to take ownership of their role. The Systems Admin/Dev Ops Engineer role involves maintaining, upgrading and managing a diverse and growing infrastructure environment. You will be asked to explore, evaluate and implement new software tools and technologies to help automate and simplify processes in order to achieve strategic goals. Some of the key technologies you will be working with and will need to provide guidance on include: Windows Servers, Linux Servers (Multiple flavours), VMware, Ansible, Kubernetes, Azure and AWS.

Requirements:

Proven experience as a Systems Administrator or DevOps Engineer

5 years years proficiency in Linux/Unix and Windows operating systems

Hands-on experience with cloud platforms and containerization (e.g. Docker, Kubernetes)

Strong scripting skills (e.g., Bash, Python, Perl or other languages)

Knowledge of automation and configuration management tools (e.g., Ansible, Puppet, Terraform)

VMware knowledge and experience

Experience with databases, networks (LAN, WAN) and patch management

Knowledge of system security and data backup/recovery

Resourcefulness and problem-solving aptitude

Excellent communication skills

Desired Skills:

Systems Administrator

DevOps Engineer

ISP/ICT

Linux/Unix

Learn more/Apply for this position