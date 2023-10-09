My client in the Finance and Technology space, operating in Africa and South Africa, is looking for a Systems Engineer to join their team in Stellenbosch (Office based). The successful candidate will be responsible for the planning, design, implementation, and maintenance of the group’s IT infrastructure.
Qualifications & Requirements:
- A relevant Degree or Diploma.
- 3+ years of relevant work experience.
- Experience in the following would be considered a plus: Gradle, Jenkins, Ansible.
- Strong Linux experience
- Strong experience with DevOps
KPA’s:
- Infrastructure Automation: Design, implement, and manage infrastructure as code (IaC) using tools such as Terraform and Ansible, to ensure scalable, secure, and highly available infrastructure.
- Configuration Management: Implement and manage configuration management to automate the provisioning and configuration of servers, services, and applications.
- Continuous Integration and Deployment: Develop and maintain CI/CD pipelines, ensuring smooth and efficient software delivery. You should iterate on best practices to increase the quality & velocity of deployments.
- Monitoring and Logging: Set up and configure monitoring and logging solutions to track system performance, detect issues, and ensure high availability.
- Security and Compliance: Implement security best practices, perform regular audits, and ensure compliance with industry standards across the infrastructure and applications.
- Disaster Recovery: Design and implement disaster recovery strategies, backup and restore processes.
- Performance Optimization: Identify performance bottlenecks, optimize system configurations, and fine-tune application and infrastructure components to enhance overall system performance.
- Documentation and Knowledge Sharing: Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including developers, operations, and stakeholders, to identify and resolve infrastructure-related issues and improve processes.
- Productivity and Collaboration: Develop and maintain Google workspace implementation for the group.
- Database routine maintenance and performance monitoring.
Apply now!
For more IT jobs, please visit [URL Removed]
If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles / position.
For more information contact:
Jessica Roesch
Recruitment Consultant
[Email Address Removed]
[Phone Number Removed];
[Email Address Removed][Phone Number Removed];
Desired Skills:
- Terraform
- Ansible
- Jenkins
- CI/CD
- Gradle
- Systems Engineer
- Linux
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree