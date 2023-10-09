Systems Engineer – Western Cape Stellenbosch

My client in the Finance and Technology space, operating in Africa and South Africa, is looking for a Systems Engineer to join their team in Stellenbosch (Office based). The successful candidate will be responsible for the planning, design, implementation, and maintenance of the group’s IT infrastructure.

Qualifications & Requirements:

A relevant Degree or Diploma.

3+ years of relevant work experience.

Experience in the following would be considered a plus: Gradle, Jenkins, Ansible.

Strong Linux experience

Strong experience with DevOps

KPA’s:

Infrastructure Automation: Design, implement, and manage infrastructure as code (IaC) using tools such as Terraform and Ansible, to ensure scalable, secure, and highly available infrastructure.

Configuration Management: Implement and manage configuration management to automate the provisioning and configuration of servers, services, and applications.

Continuous Integration and Deployment: Develop and maintain CI/CD pipelines, ensuring smooth and efficient software delivery. You should iterate on best practices to increase the quality & velocity of deployments.

Monitoring and Logging: Set up and configure monitoring and logging solutions to track system performance, detect issues, and ensure high availability.

Security and Compliance: Implement security best practices, perform regular audits, and ensure compliance with industry standards across the infrastructure and applications.

Disaster Recovery: Design and implement disaster recovery strategies, backup and restore processes.

Performance Optimization: Identify performance bottlenecks, optimize system configurations, and fine-tune application and infrastructure components to enhance overall system performance.

Documentation and Knowledge Sharing: Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including developers, operations, and stakeholders, to identify and resolve infrastructure-related issues and improve processes.

Productivity and Collaboration: Develop and maintain Google workspace implementation for the group.

Database routine maintenance and performance monitoring.

Apply now!

For more IT jobs, please visit [URL Removed]

If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles / position.

For more information contact:

Jessica Roesch

Recruitment Consultant

[Email Address Removed]

[Phone Number Removed];

[Email Address Removed][Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

Terraform

Ansible

Jenkins

CI/CD

Gradle

Systems Engineer

Linux

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position