Threats to critical infrastructure on the rise

The increasing reliance on digital infrastructure makes critical sectors like utilities more susceptible to cyberthreats.

This concern has been highlighted by Kaspersky’s recent discovery of a new SystemBC variant that has targeted a South African nation’s critical infrastructure. This backdoor was found alongside Cobalt Strike beacons which are reminiscent of the 2021 Darkside Colonial Pipeline incident.

In addition, Kaspersky research shows that malware was detected and blocked on 29,1% of Industrial Control System (ICS) computers in South Africa, in the first half of 2023.

Looking more broadly at the continent, Africa sits in first place among other regions with the highest number of industrial systems under attack in H1 2023, where attacks were detected on 40,3% of ICS computers, with the energy sector being the top industry under attack (45,9%).

South Africa is currently in the throes of persistent and varying stages of load shedding as a result of prevailing maintenance and upgrade constraints that continue to threaten the stability of the country’s power supply in the short-term. Contending with additional clear and present cybersecurity risks further compounds the pressure on this very infrastructure and those charged with keeping the lights on.

“Cybercriminal activity is constantly evolving. While there’s a decline in the number of global attacks, we’re witnessing a surge in Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs) that are more strategically targeted, especially towards sectors like critical infrastructure,” says Brandon Muller, technology expert and consultant for the MEA region at Kaspersky. “Such attacks are continuous, sophisticated, and when successful, can result in severe damage, financial loss, and extended downtime.”

The utilities sector is undergoing unprecedented change. Digital transformation, decarbonisation, renewables, and regulatory challenges are shaping its future.

“South Africa’s utilities sector is the lifeblood for many industries. The rapid changes, both in terms of digital transformation and the shift towards renewables, are commendable. However, cybersecurity cannot be an afterthought. The blend of innovative technology and top-tier security solutions is the key to ensuring uninterrupted services,” Muller adds.