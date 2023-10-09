Voice Stress Test Analyst – Gauteng Sandton

The main responsibility is to conduct voice stress polygraphs as and when required.

REQUIREMENTS:

Matric Certified

PSIRA Grade B Registered

Relevant tertiary education will be advantageous

Code 08 drivers License with own reliable vehicle

Solid Computer Proficiency

3 years of experience in the Security Industry

Proven track record of investigation experience

Must be willing and able to travel to other regions

RESPONSIBILITES:

Adhere to Company Disciplinary ‘Code of Conduct’

Perform voice stress tests as and when required within the Company

Schedule all tests requested by Senior Management

Issuing results with a quick turnover time

Utilise voice stress test as a tool in investigations

Maintain high level of integrity and honesty based on the findings of the tests conducted

Discretion of outcome/findings

Desired Skills:

polygraph

voice stress

PSIRA

