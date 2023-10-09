Voice Stress Test Analyst

The main responsibility is to conduct voice stress polygraphs as and when required.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Matric Certified
- PSIRA Grade B Registered
- Relevant tertiary education will be advantageous
- Code 08 drivers License with own reliable vehicle
- Solid Computer Proficiency
- 3 years of experience in the Security Industry
- Proven track record of investigation experience
- Must be willing and able to travel to other regions
RESPONSIBILITES:
- Adhere to Company Disciplinary ‘Code of Conduct’
- Perform voice stress tests as and when required within the Company
- Schedule all tests requested by Senior Management
- Issuing results with a quick turnover time
- Utilise voice stress test as a tool in investigations
- Maintain high level of integrity and honesty based on the findings of the tests conducted
- Discretion of outcome/findings
Desired Skills:
- polygraph
- voice stress
- PSIRA