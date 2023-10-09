Voice Stress Test Analyst

Oct 9, 2023

The main responsibility is to conduct voice stress polygraphs as and when required.
REQUIREMENTS:

  • Matric Certified
  • PSIRA Grade B Registered
  • Relevant tertiary education will be advantageous
  • Code 08 drivers License with own reliable vehicle
  • Solid Computer Proficiency
  • 3 years of experience in the Security Industry
  • Proven track record of investigation experience
  • Must be willing and able to travel to other regions

RESPONSIBILITES:

  • Adhere to Company Disciplinary ‘Code of Conduct’
  • Perform voice stress tests as and when required within the Company
  • Schedule all tests requested by Senior Management
  • Issuing results with a quick turnover time
  • Utilise voice stress test as a tool in investigations
  • Maintain high level of integrity and honesty based on the findings of the tests conducted
  • Discretion of outcome/findings

Desired Skills:

  • polygraph
  • voice stress
  • PSIRA

Learn more/Apply for this position