BI Developer

My client in Pretoria is without a doubt the most exciting place to work for!

They are currently looking for a BI Developer in the Microsoft stack.

You will get exposure to ETL, BI as well as building dashboards. You will need to have excellent SQL and Power BI skills as well.

Job brief

We are looking for Business Intelligence (BI) Developers to create and manage BI and analytics solutions that turn data into knowledge. In this role, you should have a background in data and business analysis. You should be analytical and an excellent communicator. If you also have a business acumen and problem-solving aptitude, we’d like to meet you. Ultimately, you will enhance our business intelligence system to help us make better decisions.

Responsibilities

Translate business needs into technical specifications

Design, build and deploy BI solutions (e.g. reporting tools)

Maintain and support data analytics platforms (e.g. PowerBI)

Create tools to store data (e.g. Analysis services)

Conduct testing and troubleshooting

Evaluate and improve existing BI systems

Collaborate with teams to integrate systems

Develop and execute database queries and conduct analyses

Create visualizations and reports for requested projects

Requirements

Proven experience as a BI Developer or Data Scientist

Industry experience is preferred (3 years or more)

Good SQL experience.

In-depth understanding of database management systems, online analytical processing (OLAP) and ETL (Extract, transform, load) framework

Familiarity with BI technologies (e.g. Microsoft Power BI, Mobile Reports)

Knowledge of SQL queries, SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS) and SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS)

Proven abilities to take initiative and be innovative

Analytical mind with a problem-solving aptitude

BSc/BA in Computer Science, Engineering or relevant Microsoft certifications

Desired Skills:

SQL

SSRS

Power BI

dashboards

ETL

OLAP

Mobile Reports

Reports

Microsoft BI

SSIS

Data warehouse

SSIS Development

SSAS

Microsoft SSIS

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

