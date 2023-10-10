Business Analyst

Oct 10, 2023

Minimum:
2- 5 years working experience in various business analysis knowledge areas, working independently with minimal oversight.

  • Degree or Diploma or relevant certification in Business Analaysis E.g (BAFP), FTI
    (AAC), (ECBA), IIBA
  • Business and data analysis
  • Understanding of business process and translating requirements into business processes, context diagrams, visual explanations, etc.
  • Functional and business process design
  • Communication and translation of information across business and technical environments (Interface between business and Technology)
  • Design of evidence-based best practice solutions
  • Stakeholder engagement and collaboration
  • Project Management principles and relevant development lifecycle experience
  • Agile development lifecycle principles and experience
  • Understanding of systems and the Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC)
    Ideal:
  • Banking Industry Knowledge – Ideally

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • C#
  • AWS
  • Javascript

About The Employer:

One of the leading Banks in South Africa

