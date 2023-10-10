Minimum:
2- 5 years working experience in various business analysis knowledge areas, working independently with minimal oversight.
- Degree or Diploma or relevant certification in Business Analaysis E.g (BAFP), FTI
(AAC), (ECBA), IIBA
- Business and data analysis
- Understanding of business process and translating requirements into business processes, context diagrams, visual explanations, etc.
- Functional and business process design
- Communication and translation of information across business and technical environments (Interface between business and Technology)
- Design of evidence-based best practice solutions
- Stakeholder engagement and collaboration
- Project Management principles and relevant development lifecycle experience
- Agile development lifecycle principles and experience
- Understanding of systems and the Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC)
Ideal:
- Banking Industry Knowledge – Ideally
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- C#
- AWS
- Javascript
About The Employer:
One of the leading Banks in South Africa