Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Minimum:

2- 5 years working experience in various business analysis knowledge areas, working independently with minimal oversight.

Degree or Diploma or relevant certification in Business Analaysis E.g (BAFP), FTI

(AAC), (ECBA), IIBA

Business and data analysis

Understanding of business process and translating requirements into business processes, context diagrams, visual explanations, etc.

Functional and business process design

Communication and translation of information across business and technical environments (Interface between business and Technology)

Design of evidence-based best practice solutions

Stakeholder engagement and collaboration

Project Management principles and relevant development lifecycle experience

Agile development lifecycle principles and experience

Understanding of systems and the Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC)

Ideal:

Ideal: Banking Industry Knowledge – Ideally

Desired Skills:

SQL

C#

AWS

Javascript

About The Employer:

One of the leading Banks in South Africa

