Business Intelligence Analyst at Capitec Bank Ltd – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Company description:

Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.

Job description: Purpose Statement

* To build value for the product line by solving client and business challenges using data.

* To utilise data and analytical skills and experience to build insights which enable senior decision makers to make better, informed decisions faster.

Education (Minimum)

* A relevant tertiary qualification in Business Administration or Statistics

Education (Ideal or Preferred)

* Certification in Business Analysis

Knowledge and Experience

Minimum

Experience:

* At least 3 years’ experience as Business Intelligence Analyst or equivalent (data analyst etc.) including experience in data analytics, BI methods and tools, data warehousing and the data life cycle.

* Experience in identifying, quantifying, and subsequently delivering value on how to solve business challenges using data

* Experience with stakeholder engagement

* Experience in working with data on cloud platforms, such as AWS or Microsoft Azure

* Experience in building data visualisations using tools such as Power BI

* Experience of using SQL to prepare and analyse data

Knowledge:

* Knowledge and basic experience in using low/no code AutoML on modelling tools such as Power BI or AWS Sagemaker

* Design thinking

* Dimensional Modelling

* The Data Product Life Cycle (DPLC)

* Knowledge of data privacy and security regulations and best practices

* Knowledge and understanding of data quality and incident management

* Knowledge and experience of agile project management methodology

Ideal:

* Previous experience working in business analysis in the banking sector

Knowledge of change management principles and practices

Skills

* Commercial Thinking Skills

* Facilitation Skills

* Numerical Reasoning skills

* Presentation Skills

* Problem solving skills

Additional Information

* Clear criminal and credit record

