Calling all channel players: Vote for 2023’s top vendors and distributors

Voting is open for the 2023 survey for this year’s Channelwise Awards – the most sought-after and prestigious independent awards in the South African IT distribution channel.

Channel players are asked to cast their votes for the vendors and distributors they feel have best supported them and stood by their sides through yet another tough year in the local channel.

“This year has arguably been one of the most challenging yet for the channel and the IT industry as a whole as we come off a boom period triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic with trends such as work from home (WFH) and remote learning, to the reality of a global cost-of-living crisis and tightening budgets,” says Channelwise editor Mark Davison.

“It’s also a time of profound change in terms of technology – generative AI is but one example – so it has been more important than ever for all players in the channel to work together and support one another,” Davison adds. “Which is why we want to know what vendors and distributors did for channel partners this year that worked for them – and what didn’t.”

This year’s Channelwise Awards survey has been designed in collaboration with the country’s leading distributors to accurately reflect the current market.

Partners are invited to select categories to vote in: Physical Data Centre Technology; Virtual Infrastructure (Cloud Services); Connectivity; Sustainability/Power Solutions; Printers and Peripherals; End User Devices; Cybersecurity; Software and Services; and Components and Accessories. They’re asked to pick their top vendors in various sections, and the best distributors in each category.

With this year’s awards, we are also looking ahead to how emerging technologies are taking root in the South African market asking partners about their experience with, and plans for, the technologies that are in the news.

For the fourth year, we are also looking to identify the Customer Care Distributor of the Year – the distributor that has gone the extra mile and made a concrete difference in their partners’ lives.

Make your voice heard and cast your votes in the Channelwise Awards 2023 survey by clicking here.

Voting closes at midnight on 15 November 2023.