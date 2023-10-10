Cameroon’s Koree wins Ecobank Fintech Challenge

Koree, a fintech company based in Cameroon, has been declared the overall winner of the 2023 Ecobank Fintech Challenge at the competition’s grande finale held at the bank’s headquarters in Lome, Togo.

Koree faced stiff competition from seven other fintechs, all of whom pitched their innovative fintech solutions to an independent panel of five judges. These eight finalists were selected from an initial pool of over 1 400 fintechs from 64 countries, underscoring the significant growth in popularity of the competition since its inception six years ago, as well as the wealth of innovation and ingenuity – particularly on the African continent.

The eight finalists were Flexpay Technologies (Kenya), IPOXcap AI (South Africa), Kastelo (South Africa), Koree (Cameroon), Kori Tech (Senegal), Smart Teller Technologies (Nigeria), Rubyx (Belgium) and Wolf Technologies (DRC).

Koree was declared the winner after three judging rounds and will receive a cash prize of $50 000. Wolf Technologies, who were the first runner-up, will take home $10 000, while Flexpay Technologies in third place, received $5 000.

The Ecobank Fintech Challenge cash prize is one of the most substantial no-strings-attached fintech cash prizes available in Sub-Saharan Africa, specifically aimed at encouraging innovation within the fintech sector. With their card wallet payment solution that digitizes merchant payments.

Ecobank says Koree impressed the judges with its card wallet payment solution which digitises merchant payments.

The winner, along with the other seven finalists, was inducted into the prestigious Ecobank Fintech Fellowship. This unique programme offers fintech companies the opportunity to explore potential commercial partnerships with Ecobank including the possibility of seamless integration with the bank’s platforms and the potential for scaling up their fintech ventures across Ecobank’s 35 African markets.

“This year’s eight finalists have demonstrated exceptional innovation and promise,” says Jeremy Awori, CEO of Ecobank Group. “We look forward to collaborating with them to develop groundbreaking products, services, and solutions that will ultimately benefit our customers and contribute to the advancement of our continent. We are convinced that forging sustainable partnerships with fintechs and the overall tech ecosystem remains a viable strategy in our pursuit of delivering convenient, affordable services to our customers.”

Magalie Gauze-Sanga, CEO of Koree, adds: “Koree winning the Ecobank Fintech Challenge is a triumph for innovation and for diversity. We are very proud that the technological innovation we have been implementing in Cameroon for many years has been rewarded and it is also noteworthy that this is the first time a woman has won the Ecobank Fintech Challenge prize. We’re excited to work with Ecobank Group across its large footprint to further transform the financial landscape in Africa by digitising cash-based payments, while simultaneously empowering millions of consumers and bringing value to local brands and retailers.”