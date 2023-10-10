Cyber warfare market set to boom

The global cyber warfare market is expected to reach $177,41-billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14,9% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research.

The increasing number of cyber-attacks are emerging as a significant threat across the globe.

The dependence of organisations on information technology and the valuable and sensitive nature of digitally-stored data have raised the stake for cyber attackers whose primary motive is to disrupt economic growth and gain technological advantages by stealing intellectual properties of national defense forces.

Increased concern towards catastrophic nature of cyber warfare and national security are factors anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period.

Cyberspace disruption capabilities have outstripped nation’s focus on terrorism. The increasing cyber-attacks such as abusing digital infrastructure and network infiltration within industries and defense sector have led the government to focus more on cyberspace vulnerabilities.

The growing digitisation in different nations is leading to increase in data and security breaches, resulting in cyber-crime. In light of the growing cyber incidence, increased cybersecurity spending is proposed, and warfare units are established by the governments aimed to protect nation’s sensitive information and deter potential of the cyber threat.

In addition, governments have developed more sophisticated cyber military capabilities to mitigate the emerging threats.

Increasing application of cyber warfare system within the corporate sector can be attributed to growing number of security threats amid defense contractor companies.

The data breaches have compromised sensitive information such as blueprints, project details and testing results and reports from the companies which are the important factor for national security. The increasing breaches are impelling many organizations to make investments in security enforcement and detection tools.

Moreover, to deter cyber espionage, monitor, and subvert other nations’ defense systems by infiltrating defense contractor system, application of cyber warfare system in the corporate sector is anticipated to drive market growth.

Highlights from the Cyber Warfare Market Report include:

* The defense application segment held the largest revenue share of 30% in 2022. Dependency on communication & information technology in the military and defense has led to exposure to cyber risks.

* The government application segment was valued at $15,9-billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 15,4% over the forecast period.

* The corporate application segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 16,1% during the forecast period.

* The North American region in the cyber warfare market accounted for the largest revenue share of 40,5% in 2022 and is expected to continue its dominance by 2030.

* Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the fastest growth rate of 17,4% from 2023 to 2030.